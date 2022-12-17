Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,283,755 shares.The stock last traded at $122.46 and had previously closed at $125.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.