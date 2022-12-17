Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 51,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 307,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,462.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,894.7% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6,679.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The company has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

