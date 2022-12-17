Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.9% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 2,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average of $254.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.