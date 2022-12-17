Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,542 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.95. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

