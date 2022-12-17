Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 820 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. CX Institutional bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $226.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.88. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

