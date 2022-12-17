Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

