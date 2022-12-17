Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Targa Resources by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,633,000 after acquiring an additional 847,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

