Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 31,536 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

