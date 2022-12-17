Captrust Financial Advisors Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.