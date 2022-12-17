Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9.25 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,437.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,252.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

