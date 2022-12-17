Captrust Financial Advisors Has $9.63 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after buying an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

