Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 9,410 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

