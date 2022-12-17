Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 57,046 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

