Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

