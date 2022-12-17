Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.