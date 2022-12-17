CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $7.12

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $6.71. CI&T shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday.
CI&T Trading Down 20.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.
Institutional Trading of CI&T
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 47.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CI&T by 197.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.