Citigroup Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $111.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Celanese by 995.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 257,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.