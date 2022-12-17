Citigroup Increases Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $33.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 23.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

