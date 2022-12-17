Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 7,192 Shares

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $360,463.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

CCB opened at $47.37 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCB shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.