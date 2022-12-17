Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

CL opened at $77.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

