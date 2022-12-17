Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $85.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

CMA opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

