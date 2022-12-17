Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Raised to $78.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ED. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

