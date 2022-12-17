Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Lowered to $25.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

CNM opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Core & Main by 49.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Core & Main by 57.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 65.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,231,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 488,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

