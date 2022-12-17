Coston McIsaac & Partners Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,524 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average of $254.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

