Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $3,566,223. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

