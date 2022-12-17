D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

