Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,316 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $18,992,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 204,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 322,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 181,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $48.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

