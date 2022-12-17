Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $126.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NKE opened at $105.95 on Thursday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.