Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.