Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $755,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of -0.26.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Duolingo by 15.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,069,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,314,000 after acquiring an additional 416,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after purchasing an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

