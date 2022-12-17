Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

EIX opened at $65.10 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after buying an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after buying an additional 1,025,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

