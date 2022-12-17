Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

