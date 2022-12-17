Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $365.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $303.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.44.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

