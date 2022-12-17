Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $365.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $310.00. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $303.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.44.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

