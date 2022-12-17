EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

EOG opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

