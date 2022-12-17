ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.88 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,881,096.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

