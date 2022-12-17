ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 746.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.82.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

