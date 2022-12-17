FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $493.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $493.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.63.

NYSE:FDS opened at $428.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

