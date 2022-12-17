Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

