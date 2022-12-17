Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 101,578 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1,673.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $252.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.78 and a 200-day moving average of $237.05. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

