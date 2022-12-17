Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 32,360 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,659,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

TELUS Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TU opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.