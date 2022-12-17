Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 469,425 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,100. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $206.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

