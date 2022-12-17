Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 52,549 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 11.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Maximus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Maximus by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

