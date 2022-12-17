Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 85,617 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 492.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $242.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

