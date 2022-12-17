Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 90,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 1.6% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lovesac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 2.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 12.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $250,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

