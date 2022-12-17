Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 415,213 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 415,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.