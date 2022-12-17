Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 233,900 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 398,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.