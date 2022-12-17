Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,510 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $23,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

