Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Best Buy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after acquiring an additional 424,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $79.48 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

