Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 634,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

